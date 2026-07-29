JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.69% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.09.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,115,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,217. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,513.90 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $351.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy reported record Q2 revenue of $1.07 billion , up 165.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $0.78 exceeded the $0.39 consensus estimate. Product revenue and gross margin also improved substantially, supporting the case for stronger operating leverage. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Bloom Energy reported record Q2 revenue of , up 165.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS of exceeded the $0.39 consensus estimate. Product revenue and gross margin also improved substantially, supporting the case for stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously and lifted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, well above the roughly $1.99 analyst consensus. The upgrade reflects robust demand, particularly from AI data centers. BE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Power Demand, Profit Growth

Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously and lifted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, well above the roughly $1.99 analyst consensus. The upgrade reflects robust demand, particularly from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy expanded its financing partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to a potential $25 billion backstop , up from $5 billion. The arrangement could help fund large-scale deployments and reduce financing constraints as data-center power demand accelerates. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Bloom Energy expanded its financing partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to a potential , up from $5 billion. The arrangement could help fund large-scale deployments and reduce financing constraints as data-center power demand accelerates. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $295 price target, while several analyses argued that the recent sell-off had gone too far given the earnings beat and raised outlook. BTIG Reaffirms Buy Rating

BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $295 price target, while several analyses argued that the recent sell-off had gone too far given the earnings beat and raised outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed: BMO lowered its target to $227 and assigned a Market Perform rating, while the average brokerage view is Hold. This suggests analysts see upside but remain cautious about execution and valuation. Benzinga

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed: BMO lowered its target to $227 and assigned a Market Perform rating, while the average brokerage view is Hold. This suggests analysts see upside but remain cautious about execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Despite the fundamental improvement, Bloom Energy’s valuation remains demanding after its substantial multiyear rally. Investors may also remain sensitive to volatility, profit-taking, and concerns raised by an earlier short-seller report.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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