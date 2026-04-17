JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.67.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. 189,894 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,649.22. This represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company's stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,425,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,426,000 after purchasing an additional 649,120 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,006,051 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,210.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,464,674 shares of the company's stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 1,352,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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