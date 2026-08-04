JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

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SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 755,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,829. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $225.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.01 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 35.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SBA Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: SBA reported earnings of $1.87 per share versus the $1.85 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million, ahead of the $706.0 million forecast. FFO was $3.03 per share, above the $2.96 estimate, and AFFO reached $3.05 per share. SBA Communications Second Quarter Results

SBA reported earnings of $1.87 per share versus the $1.85 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million, ahead of the $706.0 million forecast. FFO was $3.03 per share, above the $2.96 estimate, and AFFO reached $3.05 per share. Positive Sentiment: Core site-leasing growth was solid: Site-leasing revenue increased to $663.9 million from $631.8 million a year earlier, helping offset a decline in lower-margin site-development revenue. The company ended June with 46,390 communication sites. SBA Communications Q2 Revenue Report

Site-leasing revenue increased to $663.9 million from $631.8 million a year earlier, helping offset a decline in lower-margin site-development revenue. The company ended June with 46,390 communication sites. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable September 17 to investors of record August 20. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 2.8% based on the reported share price. SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable September 17 to investors of record August 20. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 2.8% based on the reported share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain cautious: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating while cutting its price target to $200 from $205. Morgan Stanley also kept an Equal Weight rating but reduced its target to $215 from $225. The revised targets still indicate potential upside, but the cuts suggest limited near-term conviction. Goldman Sachs SBA Communications Rating

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating while cutting its price target to $200 from $205. Morgan Stanley also kept an Equal Weight rating but reduced its target to $215 from $225. The revised targets still indicate potential upside, but the cuts suggest limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: 2026 outlook and leverage remain concerns: Full-year revenue guidance of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion has a midpoint below the $2.9 billion consensus estimate. SBA also carried $12.8 billion of debt at quarter-end and subsequently issued $3.5 billion of senior notes, increasing investor focus on interest costs and balance-sheet leverage. SBA Communications 2026 Outlook

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

Further Reading

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