JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Price

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.00.

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Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.70. 474,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,229. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 684.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, exceeding the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion versus expectations of $2.30 billion. Revenue grew 10.9% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.42 per share in the prior-year quarter. Avery Dennison Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, exceeding the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion versus expectations of $2.30 billion. Revenue grew 10.9% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.42 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Pricing, productivity gains and volume growth supported margins. Management cited pricing actions and productivity improvements as key contributors to the quarterly outperformance. Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.8 billion, more than offsetting weaker performance in the Solutions Group. Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Productivity Gains

Management cited pricing actions and productivity improvements as key contributors to the quarterly outperformance. Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.8 billion, more than offsetting weaker performance in the Solutions Group. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. Avery Dennison provided 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70, signaling increased confidence in its ability to sustain earnings momentum. The company also issued third-quarter guidance above the prior market consensus, although the published figures appear inconsistent across reports. Avery Dennison Is Up After EPS Beat and Higher 2026 Guidance

Avery Dennison provided 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70, signaling increased confidence in its ability to sustain earnings momentum. The company also issued third-quarter guidance above the prior market consensus, although the published figures appear inconsistent across reports. Neutral Sentiment: Avery Dennison returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the earnings outlook.

Avery Dennison returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Second-half destocking remains a risk. Management flagged potential inventory reductions by customers, while Solutions Group sales declined 0.5% to roughly $667 million. These factors could temper growth after the strong second quarter. Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Productivity Gains

Management flagged potential inventory reductions by customers, while Solutions Group sales declined 0.5% to roughly $667 million. These factors could temper growth after the strong second quarter. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no insider purchases cited over the past six months. This is a secondary concern compared with the earnings beat and raised guidance.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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