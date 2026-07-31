JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,450 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,267.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON BA traded up GBX 30 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,050. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,194 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,910.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,032.38. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81.

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 38.90 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BAE Systems

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total value of £896,924.80. Also, insider Brad Greve acquired 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, with a total value of £52,688.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,824. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

More BAE Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BAE Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BAE Systems wasn't on the list.

While BAE Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here