JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $352.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.61.

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Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $283.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $243.15 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,108. The trade was a 1,345.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell R. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $2,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,539,712.37. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,550 shares of company stock worth $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 49.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ecolab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.09, above the $2.08 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.7% year over year to $4.42 billion, also exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 11% from the prior-year period. Ecolab Q2 results and outlook

Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.09, above the $2.08 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.7% year over year to $4.42 billion, also exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 11% from the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05-$8.25, representing expected growth of 7%-10%. Management cited better pricing, volume growth, productivity gains and accelerating organic sales, including particularly strong performance in High-Tech and Life Sciences. Ecolab beats Q2 estimates and raises outlook

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05-$8.25, representing expected growth of 7%-10%. Management cited better pricing, volume growth, productivity gains and accelerating organic sales, including particularly strong performance in High-Tech and Life Sciences. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Tim Mulrooney reiterated a Buy rating after the earnings beat, citing the raised outlook and improving margins. This reinforces a constructive analyst view of ECL’s earnings trajectory. William Blair Buy rating

William Blair analyst Tim Mulrooney reiterated a Buy rating after the earnings beat, citing the raised outlook and improving margins. This reinforces a constructive analyst view of ECL’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Ecolab’s third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.23 is below the $2.27 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term earnings expectations may be too high despite the full-year outlook increase.

Ecolab’s third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.23 is below the $2.27 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term earnings expectations may be too high despite the full-year outlook increase. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $9.35 from $9.40. The cut is modest, but it signals slightly reduced longer-term earnings expectations. Ecolab analyst estimate update

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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