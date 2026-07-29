JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSTR. Evercore set a $181.00 price target on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Landstar System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

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Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $8.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 478,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,048. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.83. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,514.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,791.84. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $261,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,166.74. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 486,165 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,280,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Landstar System

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 18.2% year over year to $1.432 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.34 billion consensus estimate. Stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization supported the improvement. Landstar Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter revenue increased 18.2% year over year to $1.432 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.34 billion consensus estimate. Stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization supported the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Landstar reported earnings of $1.44 per share, up from $1.20 a year earlier. While this was below the $1.49 estimate cited by some data providers, it topped the $1.42 Zacks consensus, highlighting differing analyst benchmarks. Landstar Beats Q2 Estimates

Landstar reported earnings of $1.44 per share, up from $1.20 a year earlier. While this was below the $1.49 estimate cited by some data providers, it topped the $1.42 Zacks consensus, highlighting differing analyst benchmarks. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, a 10% increase from $0.40. The dividend is payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18, signaling confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Landstar Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises Dividend

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, a 10% increase from $0.40. The dividend is payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18, signaling confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reduced its price target from $225 to $215 but maintained an “outperform” rating. The revised target still implies substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Benzinga report

Robert W. Baird reduced its price target from $225 to $215 but maintained an “outperform” rating. The revised target still implies substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: The primary pressure on LSTR appears to be the EPS shortfall versus the higher consensus estimate, despite the revenue beat. Investors may also be concerned that the company’s strong revenue growth has not translated into equally strong earnings growth, contributing to the stock’s decline.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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