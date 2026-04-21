JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $110.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock's current price.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.45.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 435,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,642. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,850,300. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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