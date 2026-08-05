JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 440

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 to GBX 440 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AUTO. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 535 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 549.50.

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Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 528.20 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 418.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 844.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 487.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.08.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 60.53% and a net margin of 47.08%. Analysts forecast that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 70,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497, for a total transaction of £348,685.26. Also, insider Adam Jay acquired 10,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £49,783.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,952 shares of company stock worth $31,918,459. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

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