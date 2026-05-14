JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.15.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 4.3%

DT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 5,441,461 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Dynatrace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus the $0.39 consensus and revenue of $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected, with revenue up 19.4% year over year. Dynatrace earnings report

Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus the $0.39 consensus and revenue of $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected, with revenue up 19.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said it surpassed $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted its fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in its AI-powered observability platform. Dynatrace FY26 results

The company said it surpassed $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted its fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in its AI-powered observability platform. Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace raised guidance for fiscal 2027 EPS to $1.93-$1.95, above the prior consensus, and guided Q1 EPS to $0.44-$0.45, also ahead of expectations. Dynatrace guidance update

Dynatrace raised guidance for fiscal 2027 EPS to $1.93-$1.95, above the prior consensus, and guided Q1 EPS to $0.44-$0.45, also ahead of expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokerages trimmed price targets after the report, including Scotiabank to $44 from $47, BMO to $43 from $45, and BTIG to $47 from $53, suggesting analysts are still positive but less optimistic on the stock’s near-term upside. Analyst forecast cuts

Several brokerages trimmed price targets after the report, including Scotiabank to $44 from $47, BMO to $43 from $45, and BTIG to $47 from $53, suggesting analysts are still positive but less optimistic on the stock’s near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on management’s first-quarter sales guidance, which came in below estimates and appears to be the main reason some traders are selling the stock despite the earnings beat. Dynatrace guidance concerns

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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