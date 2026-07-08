JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $62.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.87.

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Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 2,271,946 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

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About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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