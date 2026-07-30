JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 510

Glencore (LON:GLEN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 to GBX 510 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the natural resources company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 6,700 to GBX 7,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 780 to GBX 750 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.33.

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Glencore Stock Performance

LON GLEN opened at GBX 529.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 275.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 621.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 547.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.72.

Key Glencore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Glencore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Glencore reported approximately $3.3 billion in first-half marketing EBIT , with its trading division benefiting from sharp commodity-market volatility linked to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. The result highlights the strength of Glencore’s diversified trading operations and is likely the main positive catalyst for the stock. Glencore Sees $3.3 Billion Trading Profit as Iran War Rattles Oil Markets

Glencore reported approximately , with its trading division benefiting from sharp commodity-market volatility linked to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. The result highlights the strength of Glencore’s diversified trading operations and is likely the main positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: First-half copper production increased 15% , while Glencore maintained its full-year production guidance. Copper is strategically important to the company and the increase may reassure investors about operational performance and exposure to electrification-related demand. Glencore Increases Copper Production and Maintains 2026 Guidance

First-half copper production increased , while Glencore maintained its full-year production guidance. Copper is strategically important to the company and the increase may reassure investors about operational performance and exposure to electrification-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its “Outperform” rating, supporting the view that Glencore’s valuation and earnings outlook remain attractive. Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its rating, supporting the view that Glencore’s valuation and earnings outlook remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Berenberg lowered its price target from GBX 780 to GBX 750 , but retained a “Buy” rating. The reduction modestly limits the upside implied by the broker’s valuation, while the continued Buy stance remains supportive. Digital Look broker update

Berenberg lowered its price target from , but retained a rating. The reduction modestly limits the upside implied by the broker’s valuation, while the continued Buy stance remains supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Production was described as mixed outside copper, and Glencore reduced its stake in Osisko to 11.9%. These developments appear secondary to the stronger trading performance and maintained guidance.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

Further Reading

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