JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $113.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Itron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.10.

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Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 567,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,210. Itron has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,344,938. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $26,444.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $913,951.08. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.9% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 31.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 372,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,504 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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