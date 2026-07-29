JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $530.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $553.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.59.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.95. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in S&P Global by 260.3% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $718,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,990 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, ahead of the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key contributors to the strong performance. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, ahead of the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key contributors to the strong performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued AI-driven growth, strength in benchmark products and plans for more than $7 billion of 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, supporting the company’s capital-return story. SPGI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Buybacks

Management highlighted continued AI-driven growth, strength in benchmark products and plans for more than $7 billion of 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, supporting the company’s capital-return story. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and initiated a “buy” rating. Barclays and Robert W. Baird maintained bullish ratings of “overweight” and “outperform,” respectively, despite modestly reducing their targets.

Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and initiated a “buy” rating. Barclays and Robert W. Baird maintained bullish ratings of “overweight” and “outperform,” respectively, despite modestly reducing their targets. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global announced expanded private-markets datasets from With Intelligence for Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening its data platform and AI-powered workflow offerings. It also agreed to acquire datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company, broadening its infrastructure-data and African credit-market businesses.

S&P Global announced expanded private-markets datasets from With Intelligence for Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening its data platform and AI-powered workflow offerings. It also agreed to acquire datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company, broadening its infrastructure-data and African credit-market businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices declined in real terms after accounting for inflation. The release is informative for S&P Global’s data franchise but has limited direct earnings impact.

The company’s Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices declined in real terms after accounting for inflation. The release is informative for S&P Global’s data franchise but has limited direct earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75 was below the roughly $18.98 consensus cited in reports, creating concern that near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than previously expected. S&P Global Guidance and Buybacks

Fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50–$17.75 was below the roughly $18.98 consensus cited in reports, creating concern that near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92, adding to concerns about longer-term earnings expectations.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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