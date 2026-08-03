JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $98.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

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Unum Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.54. 486,200 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,806. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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