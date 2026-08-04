JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $360.45 and last traded at $358.7460, with a volume of 1378917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.64.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced plans to deploy more than $750 billion through 2035 through its American Dream Initiative. The program targets financing for 1 million affordable housing units, helping 500,000 people purchase homes and expanding mortgage lending by more than 40%. The initiative could support long-term loan growth, fee income and the bank’s consumer-lending franchise, although its profitability will need to be demonstrated. JPMorganChase Doubles Down on Housing

JPMorgan announced plans to deploy more than through its American Dream Initiative. The program targets financing for 1 million affordable housing units, helping 500,000 people purchase homes and expanding mortgage lending by more than 40%. The initiative could support long-term loan growth, fee income and the bank’s consumer-lending franchise, although its profitability will need to be demonstrated. Positive Sentiment: The bank designated the Bay Area as its 24th corporate center and announced additional regional investments, including financing tied to San Francisco housing and development projects. The move strengthens JPMorgan’s presence in technology, wealth management and commercial banking markets. JPMorgan Chase announces new investments in the Bay Area

The bank designated the Bay Area as its 24th corporate center and announced additional regional investments, including financing tied to San Francisco housing and development projects. The move strengthens JPMorgan’s presence in technology, wealth management and commercial banking markets. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest quarterly results provide a favorable backdrop: earnings and revenue exceeded estimates, with revenue rising 27.7% year over year. Financial stocks also advanced broadly, while investors rotated toward blue-chip value companies amid weakness in some AI-related shares. 4 Non-Tech Stocks to Grab

JPMorgan’s latest quarterly results provide a favorable backdrop: earnings and revenue exceeded estimates, with revenue rising 27.7% year over year. Financial stocks also advanced broadly, while investors rotated toward blue-chip value companies amid weakness in some AI-related shares. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan expanded a repurchase facility for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and approved a client-money account for crypto exchange HashKey. These arrangements may generate financing and banking revenue, but they are not expected to materially change JPMorgan’s near-term results. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Facility Expansion

JPMorgan expanded a repurchase facility for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and approved a client-money account for crypto exchange HashKey. These arrangements may generate financing and banking revenue, but they are not expected to materially change JPMorgan’s near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Jamie Dimon said he would not buy the S&P 500 or long-dated Treasuries at current valuations, warning that both markets appear expensive. Although the comments concern markets broadly, they reinforce investor concerns about stretched valuations and potential volatility. Jamie Dimon on S&P 500 and Treasuries

Jamie Dimon said he would not buy the S&P 500 or long-dated Treasuries at current valuations, warning that both markets appear expensive. Although the comments concern markets broadly, they reinforce investor concerns about stretched valuations and potential volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan economists moved forward their forecast for a possible Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, citing concerns about inflation credibility and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s guidance. Higher rates could help net interest income, but they also raise recession, credit-loss and bond-market risks. JPMorgan Rate Hike Forecast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $359.33.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average is $312.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $972.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,314,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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