JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $337.00 and last traded at $335.1990. 15,506,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,103,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.62.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on JPMorgan ahead of earnings, with some calling it a buy before the Q2 report and highlighting resilient credit-market conditions and strong profit potential.

Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on JPMorgan ahead of earnings, with some calling it a buy before the Q2 report and highlighting resilient credit-market conditions and strong profit potential. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding into smaller-company investment banking, launching a new team for sub-$500 million deals and broadening coverage for mid-cap and small-cap clients, which could open another fee-generating growth avenue.

JPMorgan is expanding into smaller-company investment banking, launching a new team for sub-$500 million deals and broadening coverage for mid-cap and small-cap clients, which could open another fee-generating growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: The bank’s AI strategy is drawing attention after its SambaNova partnership, with some investors viewing JPMorgan as a leader in practical on-premise AI adoption that could improve efficiency and lower back-office costs.

The bank’s AI strategy is drawing attention after its SambaNova partnership, with some investors viewing JPMorgan as a leader in practical on-premise AI adoption that could improve efficiency and lower back-office costs. Positive Sentiment: Recent shareholder-friendly actions, including a planned dividend increase and a large buyback authorization, continue to support the stock’s appeal for income and capital return investors.

Recent shareholder-friendly actions, including a planned dividend increase and a large buyback authorization, continue to support the stock’s appeal for income and capital return investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a reduction in its stake in Umicore below the 3% threshold, but this appears to be a routine transparency filing and is unlikely to materially affect JPM stock.

JPMorgan disclosed a reduction in its stake in Umicore below the 3% threshold, but this appears to be a routine transparency filing and is unlikely to materially affect JPM stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews of upcoming Q2 results and earnings-season commentary are keeping JPM in focus, but they do not by themselves change the investment case.

Multiple previews of upcoming Q2 results and earnings-season commentary are keeping JPM in focus, but they do not by themselves change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that stablecoin rules could disrupt parts of the banking and payments system, though JPMorgan’s own position paper suggests it views the issue as a meaningful risk rather than an immediate earnings threat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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