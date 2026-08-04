JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Here's Why

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.00 and last traded at $357.7450. Approximately 8,392,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,974,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.64.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. housing initiative: JPMorgan plans to deploy more than $750 billion through 2035 under its American Dream Initiative—nearly 40% above its housing capital deployment over the prior decade. The plan includes financing 1 million affordable housing units, helping 500,000 customers purchase homes and expanding mortgage lending by more than 40%. The initiative could support long-term loan growth, fee income and community-development business, although profitability remains an important execution test. JPMorganChase Doubles Down on Housing

JPMorgan plans to deploy more than $750 billion through 2035 under its American Dream Initiative—nearly 40% above its housing capital deployment over the prior decade. The plan includes financing 1 million affordable housing units, helping 500,000 customers purchase homes and expanding mortgage lending by more than 40%. The initiative could support long-term loan growth, fee income and community-development business, although profitability remains an important execution test. Positive Sentiment: Financial-sector support: The NYSE Financial Index was higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, providing a favorable backdrop for JPMorgan and other large banks. Recent earnings momentum also remains supportive: JPMorgan’s latest quarterly results exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Tuesday Afternoon

The NYSE Financial Index was higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, providing a favorable backdrop for JPMorgan and other large banks. Recent earnings momentum also remains supportive: JPMorgan’s latest quarterly results exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Potential infrastructure transaction: JPMorgan is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Idex, a French district-cooling network provider owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners. If completed, the transaction would expand the bank’s infrastructure-related investment platform and could generate future financing and advisory opportunities. JPMorgan Said to Near Deal for Antin’s French Cooling Network Provider

JPMorgan is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Idex, a French district-cooling network provider owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners. If completed, the transaction would expand the bank’s infrastructure-related investment platform and could generate future financing and advisory opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Interest-rate outlook: JPMorgan economists reportedly moved forward their forecast for a possible Federal Reserve rate increase before year-end, citing concerns about inflation credibility. Higher rates can support bank net interest income, but a more restrictive policy could also weaken loan demand and increase economic risks. JPMorgan says Warsh failure to buttress Fed credibility may force a rate hike before year-end

JPMorgan economists reportedly moved forward their forecast for a possible Federal Reserve rate increase before year-end, citing concerns about inflation credibility. Higher rates can support bank net interest income, but a more restrictive policy could also weaken loan demand and increase economic risks. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s valuation caution: CEO Jamie Dimon said he would not buy the S&P 500 or long-duration Treasuries at current valuations, warning that both appear expensive. The comments may temper investor risk appetite, although they do not directly change JPMorgan’s earnings outlook. Jamie Dimon Just Said He Wouldn't Buy the S&P 500 or Long-Dated Treasuries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $359.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.08. The stock has a market cap of $958.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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