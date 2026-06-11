JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.72 and last traded at $313.8520. 9,076,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,020,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.14.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $305.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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