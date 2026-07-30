JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $352.28 and last traded at $350.57. 7,552,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,034,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.71.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings expectations support the stock. Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $23.97 consensus estimate. Its FY2027 forecast also increased to $24.86 from $24.00. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $23.97 consensus estimate. Its FY2027 forecast also increased to $24.86 from $24.00. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst. JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and has authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and has authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation is benefiting financial stocks. Investors have shifted toward relatively attractively valued banks as the artificial-intelligence trade and other high-growth technology shares have weakened. JPMorgan is viewed as a key beneficiary of investment-banking activity, AI-related financing fees and strong trading results. Financial stocks outperform as AI trade weakens

Investors have shifted toward relatively attractively valued banks as the artificial-intelligence trade and other high-growth technology shares have weakened. JPMorgan is viewed as a key beneficiary of investment-banking activity, AI-related financing fees and strong trading results. Neutral Sentiment: Interest-rate expectations remain mixed. JPMorgan now expects the Federal Reserve to deliver its next rate hike in December 2026 because of persistent inflation risks. Higher rates can support bank margins, but they may also pressure economic growth, credit quality and market valuations. JPMorgan changes Federal Reserve rate forecast

JPMorgan now expects the Federal Reserve to deliver its next rate hike in December 2026 because of persistent inflation risks. Higher rates can support bank margins, but they may also pressure economic growth, credit quality and market valuations. Negative Sentiment: Management’s risk warnings could limit upside. CEO Jamie Dimon has cautioned that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks and that investors should prepare for volatility. JPMorgan also warned that fading prospects for the crypto-focused CLARITY Act could weaken digital-asset markets, although this is not a core earnings driver. Jamie Dimon volatility warning

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $939.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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