JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $295.26 and last traded at $295.6710. Approximately 7,920,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.82 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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