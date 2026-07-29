JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $61.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.56.

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Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $87,563.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 229,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,881,008.20. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $463,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,780,267.39. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 33.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alkermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Alkermes reported revenue of approximately $496 million, up 27.2% year over year and above the roughly $457 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.70 also substantially exceeded expectations for a loss or break-even result. Alkermes Q2 earnings report

Alkermes reported revenue of approximately $496 million, up 27.2% year over year and above the roughly $457 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.70 also substantially exceeded expectations for a loss or break-even result. Positive Sentiment: Core products continued to grow. Proprietary net sales reached $411.7 million, led by VIVITROL at $124.5 million, ARISTADA at $96.7 million, LYBALVI at $94.0 million and LUMRYZ at $96.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $139.2 million from $126.5 million a year earlier. Alkermes Q2 revenue and product sales

Proprietary net sales reached $411.7 million, led by VIVITROL at $124.5 million, ARISTADA at $96.7 million, LYBALVI at $94.0 million and LUMRYZ at $96.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $139.2 million from $126.5 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $48 to $58 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s commercial momentum and pipeline. Baird raises Alkermes price target

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $48 to $58 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s commercial momentum and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline catalysts are approaching. Alkermes expects initial ADHD data for ALKS 7290 in the coming months and topline results from the alixorexton Phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia near year-end. Alkermes Q3 outlook and pipeline catalysts

Alkermes expects initial ADHD data for ALKS 7290 in the coming months and topline results from the alixorexton Phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia near year-end. Neutral Sentiment: Alkermes maintained its 2026 revenue outlook of $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion, supporting confidence in full-year sales, although it revised its expected GAAP net loss to $95 million-$115 million. Blair Jackson is scheduled to become CEO on August 1, with Richard Pops remaining chairman. Alkermes CEO transition and guidance

Alkermes maintained its 2026 revenue outlook of $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion, supporting confidence in full-year sales, although it revised its expected GAAP net loss to $95 million-$115 million. Blair Jackson is scheduled to become CEO on August 1, with Richard Pops remaining chairman. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Alkermes forecast third-quarter revenue of $450 million-$470 million, below the approximately $472.4 million consensus estimate. The company also reported GAAP net income of only $0.5 million, versus $87.1 million a year earlier, highlighting pressure on reported profitability. Alkermes Q2 earnings and outlook

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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