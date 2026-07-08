JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $110.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 46.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

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General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 677,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,906. General Motors has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 70.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 256,648 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 173,260 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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