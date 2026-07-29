JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $380.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock's current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.93.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.50. 1,575,195 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,983. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $3.70, exceeding the $3.52 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, above expectations of $6.60 billion. Net income rose 11.8% to $843.6 million. Sherwin-Williams Second-Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $3.70, exceeding the $3.52 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, above expectations of $6.60 billion. Net income rose 11.8% to $843.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and adjusted EPS of $11.80 to $12.20, above the roughly $11.74 analyst consensus. The company also cited an 8% price increase and continued share gains as drivers of future growth. Sherwin-Williams Lifts Outlook

Management raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and adjusted EPS of $11.80 to $12.20, above the roughly $11.74 analyst consensus. The company also cited an 8% price increase and continued share gains as drivers of future growth. Positive Sentiment: All three operating segments grew: Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group increased 21.5% following the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings Group grew 6.3%. Analysts highlighted pricing execution, operational discipline and broad-based strength, maintaining a constructive view of SHW. Sherwin-Williams Solid Results and Strong Pricing Power

All three operating segments grew: Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, Consumer Brands Group increased 21.5% following the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings Group grew 6.3%. Analysts highlighted pricing execution, operational discipline and broad-based strength, maintaining a constructive view of SHW. Positive Sentiment: Sherwin-Williams returned substantial capital to investors through dividends and share repurchases, supporting the view that cash generation and the balance-sheet strategy remain favorable.

Sherwin-Williams returned substantial capital to investors through dividends and share repurchases, supporting the view that cash generation and the balance-sheet strategy remain favorable. Neutral Sentiment: The company said demand has not shown meaningful improvement, indicating that much of the current performance is being driven by pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in volumes. Sherwin-Williams Tops Q2 Despite Limited Demand Improvement

The company said demand has not shown meaningful improvement, indicating that much of the current performance is being driven by pricing, market-share gains and execution rather than a broad recovery in volumes. Negative Sentiment: Raw-material inflation pressured gross margins, creating a risk that additional cost increases could offset some of the benefits from pricing actions. The stock’s elevated valuation also leaves less room for disappointment if demand remains subdued.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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