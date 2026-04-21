JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.47.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.20. 3,541,520 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,229,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.84 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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