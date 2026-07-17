JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.38.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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