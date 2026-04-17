JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to "Neutral"

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lufax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Lufax alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Lufax

Lufax Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lufax will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Lufax by 76.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 97,223 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 604,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Lufax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lufax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: LU is trading up intraday as investors react to the flurry of news and potential short‑term trading flows; this may reflect positioning ahead of legal clarity rather than a change in fundamentals. Market Summary

Market reaction: LU is trading up intraday as investors react to the flurry of news and potential short‑term trading flows; this may reflect positioning ahead of legal clarity rather than a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminds purchasers of LU (class period Apr 7, 2023–Jan 26, 2025) of the May 20, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; this is a procedural notice that increases participation but does not itself allege new facts. Rosen Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm reminds purchasers of LU (class period Apr 7, 2023–Jan 26, 2025) of the May 20, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline; this is a procedural notice that increases participation but does not itself allege new facts. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and others) are issuing investor alerts and deadline reminders encouraging claim submissions — increases publicity and potential class size but is procedural. Glancy Deadline Alert

Multiple firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and others) are issuing investor alerts and deadline reminders encouraging claim submissions — increases publicity and potential class size but is procedural. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging misconduct and highlights that Lufax fired an auditor who raised red flags — this specific allegation raises governance and disclosure concerns that could increase regulatory scrutiny and settlement risk. Hagens Berman Filing

Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging misconduct and highlights that Lufax fired an auditor who raised red flags — this specific allegation raises governance and disclosure concerns that could increase regulatory scrutiny and settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm and Bernstein Liebhard announced shareholder alerts seeking lead plaintiffs — continued litigation filings amplify legal risk and could pressure the stock if investor losses are sizable. Gross Law Firm Alert

The Gross Law Firm and Bernstein Liebhard announced shareholder alerts seeking lead plaintiffs — continued litigation filings amplify legal risk and could pressure the stock if investor losses are sizable. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others have publicized the class action and lead‑plaintiff deadlines — broad law‑firm involvement typically signals strong interest from institutional plaintiffs and can increase settlement leverage. Hagens Berman Deadline Notice

Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others have publicized the class action and lead‑plaintiff deadlines — broad law‑firm involvement typically signals strong interest from institutional plaintiffs and can increase settlement leverage. Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt and other outlets question whether Lufax’s 2022–2023 disclosures adequately warned investors about internal control issues — if proven, this increases the risk of damages and reputational harm. SueWallSt Analysis

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax NYSE: LU is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm's core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lufax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lufax wasn't on the list.

While Lufax currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here