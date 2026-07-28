Judson Teichert Riggs Purchases 2,273 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Judson Teichert Riggs bought 2,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $100,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 87,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,364. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 82,790 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,788. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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