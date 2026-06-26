Junhua Wu Buys 29,000 Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) insider Junhua Wu purchased 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $723,244.50. This trade represents a 12.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Junhua Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Junhua Wu acquired 18,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Junhua Wu bought 18,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Junhua Wu bought 20,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Junhua Wu purchased 19,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Junhua Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Junhua Wu acquired 11,084 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,599.16.

On Friday, April 10th, Junhua Wu acquired 5,372 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,892.80.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Junhua Wu acquired 30,886 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.44.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Junhua Wu bought 30,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Junhua Wu purchased 14,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

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Baozun Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 75,465,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 754,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 346.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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