Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALU

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total transaction of $30,488.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $774,930.56. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $194.43. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Further Reading

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