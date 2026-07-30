Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is 22.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $10,659,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 25.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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