Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Kaiser Aluminum logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Kaiser Aluminum, split evenly among two sell, two hold, and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $168.25.
  • Kaiser Aluminum reported quarterly EPS of $5.53, well above the $2.66 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 52.7% year over year to $1.26 billion.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, equivalent to an annualized $3.08 payout and a 2.0% yield; institutional investors own 99.29% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is 22.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $10,659,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 25.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kaiser Aluminum Right Now?

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines