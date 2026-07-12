Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLRS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Insider Activity at Kalaris Therapeutics

In other Kalaris Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 244,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $1,179,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,224,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,630.01. The trade was a 12.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLRS. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company's stock.

Kalaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KLRS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.19. Kalaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Kalaris Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

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