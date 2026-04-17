Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,850 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,835. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $216,350.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $202,650.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00.

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Photronics Stock Up 5.5%

PLAB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,133,445 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Photronics by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

Further Reading

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