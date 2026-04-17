Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Photronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kang Jyh Lee sold 45,000 shares of Photronics between March 19 and April 15 (including 10,000 shares on April 15 at $45.10), trimming his stake by 2.59% to 375,850 shares worth about $16.95M.
  • Photronics stock jumped 5.5% to $48.38 on higher-than-average volume, trading near its 52-week high ($48.55) with a market cap of roughly $2.85B and a P/E of ~20.6.
  • Company results and outlook were favorable: Q1 EPS of $0.61 and revenue of $225.07M beat estimates, Q2 guidance was set at $0.49–$0.55, and analysts maintain a consensus "Buy" with a $46.33 target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Photronics.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,850 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,835. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 13th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $216,350.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $202,650.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00.

Photronics Stock Up 5.5%

PLAB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,133,445 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Photronics by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Photronics Right Now?

Before you consider Photronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Photronics wasn't on the list.

While Photronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
Top 10 Stocks to BUY NOW (High Growth Stocks)
Top 10 Stocks to BUY NOW (High Growth Stocks)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines