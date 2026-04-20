Kang Jyh Lee Sells 20,000 Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $918,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 355,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,632. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $216,350.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $202,650.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00.

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Photronics Stock Up 1.9%

Photronics stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.28. 984,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,687. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Photronics's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 699.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,914,000 after buying an additional 2,017,052 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Photronics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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