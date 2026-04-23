KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

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KANZHUN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.52. KANZHUN has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,020,480. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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