Karat Packaging (KRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $135.4620 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Karat Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $810.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Karat Packaging's payout ratio is 113.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRT shares. Zacks Research lowered Karat Packaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Karat Packaging to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair upgraded Karat Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,861 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Karat Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Karat Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Karat Packaging currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here