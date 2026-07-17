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Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Kardigan to a hold rating, adding to a recent wave of analyst coverage on the stock.
  • Several firms remain more bullish: Leerink Partners, Jefferies, TD Cowen, and JPMorgan all initiated coverage with buy/outperform/overweight ratings, and the stock’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $43.50 average price target.
  • Kardigan shares opened at $21.02, while two directors each bought 1.25 million shares at $16.00 apiece, signaling notable insider confidence in the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kardigan.

Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Kardigan in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kardigan to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kardigan in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kardigan in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kardigan in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kardigan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kardigan

Kardigan Stock Performance

Shares of KARD opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Kardigan has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Kardigan

In other news, Director Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,042,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,672,560. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns bought 1,250,000 shares of Kardigan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,042,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,672,560. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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