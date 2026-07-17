Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 298122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Karooooo

Here are the key news stories impacting Karooooo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Karooooo reported Q1 EPS of $0.59, topping Wall Street estimates of $0.51, while revenue came in at $96.26 million. Article

Karooooo reported Q1 EPS of $0.59, topping Wall Street estimates of $0.51, while revenue came in at $96.26 million. Positive Sentiment: The company said Cartrack subscription revenue accelerated 19% year over year, with record net subscriber additions and stronger ARR growth, reinforcing confidence in the business momentum. Article

The company said Cartrack subscription revenue accelerated 19% year over year, with record net subscriber additions and stronger ARR growth, reinforcing confidence in the business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also guided FY 2027 EPS to a range of 2.334 to 2.425, which supports the view that earnings growth remains intact. Article

Management also guided FY 2027 EPS to a range of 2.334 to 2.425, which supports the view that earnings growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Karooooo’s record subscriber haul and strong execution, helping fuel investor enthusiasm around the stock. Article

Media coverage highlighted Karooooo’s record subscriber haul and strong execution, helping fuel investor enthusiasm around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that Karooooo’s CEO quietly became a billionaire in South Africa, which is more of an ownership/wealth headline than a direct operating catalyst for the stock. Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KARO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Karooooo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Karooooo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karooooo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on KARO

Karooooo Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Karooooo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.334-2.425 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Karooooo's previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Karooooo's payout ratio is 67.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karooooo by 852.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 465.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo's SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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