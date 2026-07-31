Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential downside of 57.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KPTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "negative" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Get KPTI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,399 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Karyopharm Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Karyopharm Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Karyopharm plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application in August 2026 for selinexor plus ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis under the FDA’s accelerated-approval pathway. The company will request priority review, and approval could make the treatment the first approved combination therapy for myelofibrosis. Karyopharm Plans to Submit sNDA for Selinexor Plus Ruxolitinib in Myelofibrosis Under Accelerated Approval Pathway

Karyopharm plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application in August 2026 for selinexor plus ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis under the FDA’s accelerated-approval pathway. The company will request priority review, and approval could make the treatment the first approved combination therapy for myelofibrosis. Neutral Sentiment: The company said the XPORT-EC-042 trial showed a 5.3-month median progression-free-survival advantage for selinexor in the modified intent-to-treat population, but it plans to continue monitoring patients for longer-term outcomes rather than seek an immediate endometrial-cancer expansion.

The company said the XPORT-EC-042 trial showed a 5.3-month median progression-free-survival advantage for selinexor in the modified intent-to-treat population, but it plans to continue monitoring patients for longer-term outcomes rather than seek an immediate endometrial-cancer expansion. Negative Sentiment: The Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial failed to meet its primary progression-free-survival endpoint. Karyopharm is reducing planned investment in endometrial cancer and redirecting resources toward its myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma programs, removing a potential growth driver. Karyopharm Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 Trial in Endometrial Cancer

The Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial failed to meet its primary progression-free-survival endpoint. Karyopharm is reducing planned investment in endometrial cancer and redirecting resources toward its myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma programs, removing a potential growth driver. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its neutral rating but cut its price target to $3 from $13, signaling substantially lower expectations following the trial setback. Benzinga

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its neutral rating but cut its price target to $3 from $13, signaling substantially lower expectations following the trial setback. Negative Sentiment: The failed trial triggered intense trading volatility and a temporary news-pending halt. Pomerantz also announced an investigation into potential investor claims, adding legal overhang. Pomerantz Investor Alert

The failed trial triggered intense trading volatility and a temporary news-pending halt. Pomerantz also announced an investigation into potential investor claims, adding legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Stuart Poulton sold 189 shares for approximately $1,342, a small reduction of his holdings that is unlikely to materially affect the investment case.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Karyopharm Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Karyopharm Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here