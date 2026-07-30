KBC Group (KBCSY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $3.8280 billion for the quarter.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect KBC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KBC Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered KBC Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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About KBC Group

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group's banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

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