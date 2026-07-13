KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. KBR has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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