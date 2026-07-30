KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.870-4.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. KBR has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,873 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,622,000 after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KBR by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,046,000 after buying an additional 284,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,376,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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