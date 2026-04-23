Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.67 million.

Get Kearny Financial alerts: Sign Up

Kearny Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 173,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kearny Financial

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,892.25. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,330.80. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,376 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,825 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company's core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kearny Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kearny Financial wasn't on the list.

While Kearny Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here