Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock's previous close.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.25.

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First Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.84.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, insider Mary Clara Capel sold 5,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $296,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,924. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $592,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

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