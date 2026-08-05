Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.68.

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Invitation Home Trading Down 0.7%

Invitation Home stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,059,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,941. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,952,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $105,292,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock worth $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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