Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock's current price.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M&T Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $246.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $174.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.66. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $672,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,462,024.50. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $131,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,065 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,817,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,954,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 351,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T Bank beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.32 to $5.35 versus $4.66 expected, with revenue of $2.53 billion above forecasts. The strong quarter was driven by higher interest income, fee income, and trust income. Reuters article

M&T Bank beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.32 to $5.35 versus $4.66 expected, with revenue of $2.53 billion above forecasts. The strong quarter was driven by higher interest income, fee income, and trust income. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts highlighted record earnings, robust net interest margin of about 3.7%, and solid loan growth, especially in commercial and real estate lending, which supports the bank’s outlook. Seeking Alpha article

Management and analysts highlighted record earnings, robust net interest margin of about 3.7%, and solid loan growth, especially in commercial and real estate lending, which supports the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Credit quality improved, with credit losses falling and noninterest income climbing, helping offset rising expenses and reinforcing the view that M&T’s balance sheet remains resilient. Seeking Alpha news

Credit quality improved, with credit losses falling and noninterest income climbing, helping offset rising expenses and reinforcing the view that M&T’s balance sheet remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced quarterly preferred stock dividends, including payouts on Series H, Series J, and Series K preferred shares. This is a routine capital action and is unlikely to be a major driver of the common stock today. PR Newswire article

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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