Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPG. Evercore set a $50.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on TPG from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TPG from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.07.

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TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 1,815,075 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,498. TPG has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $628.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company's stock.

TPG News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TPG this week:

Positive Sentiment: TPG reported second-quarter earnings of $0.69 per share , exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $628.2 million surpassed estimates of $596.8 million. Revenue increased 23.9% from the prior year, and assets under management reached $327 billion. TPG Inc. Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TPG reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of surpassed estimates of $596.8 million. Revenue increased 23.9% from the prior year, and assets under management reached $327 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 4.8%, supporting TPG’s income appeal. TPG Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares 59 Cent Dividend

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 4.8%, supporting TPG’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity, with 3,169 contracts purchased versus typical volume of 1,077, indicates increased speculative bullish interest, although it does not guarantee sustained buying.

Unusually heavy call-option activity, with 3,169 contracts purchased versus typical volume of 1,077, indicates increased speculative bullish interest, although it does not guarantee sustained buying. Neutral Sentiment: TPG is reportedly expanding further into artificial intelligence investments to capitalize on market disruption. The initiative could create new growth opportunities, but its financial impact and execution remain uncertain. TPG Pushes Further Into AI

TPG is reportedly expanding further into artificial intelligence investments to capitalize on market disruption. The initiative could create new growth opportunities, but its financial impact and execution remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue grew sharply, quarterly EPS matched the year-ago $0.69 level. TPG also trades at a very elevated earnings multiple, making the stock more sensitive to concerns about earnings quality, future growth and valuation.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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