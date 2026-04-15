Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded FB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FB Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.25.

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FB Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 95,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,044. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.98. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.45 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $510,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,484 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.04. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 155.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company's stock.

FB Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FB Financial this week:

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company's core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial's service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

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