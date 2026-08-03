Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the company's current price.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.12.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

ABR stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a current ratio of 428.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $52,795.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,713.06. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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