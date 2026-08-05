Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Stock Price

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Central Bancompany from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Bancompany from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Central Bancompany from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.75.

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View Our Latest Research Report on CBC

Central Bancompany Price Performance

Central Bancompany stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 374,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,014. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Bancompany will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Bancompany

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Bancompany in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Bancompany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Key Central Bancompany News

Here are the key news stories impacting Central Bancompany this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target for Central Bancompany from $31 to $37 and upgraded its rating to “overweight,” implying approximately 12.4% upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga

Piper Sandler raised its price target for Central Bancompany from $31 to $37 and upgraded its rating to “overweight,” implying approximately 12.4% upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $100 million share-repurchase program, which could support earnings per share and signal management believes the stock is attractively valued. Central Bancompany also declared its regular $0.12 quarterly dividend, or $0.48 annualized, representing a yield of about 1.5%. Second-quarter results and capital-return announcement

The company authorized a new $100 million share-repurchase program, which could support earnings per share and signal management believes the stock is attractively valued. Central Bancompany also declared its regular $0.12 quarterly dividend, or $0.48 annualized, representing a yield of about 1.5%. Positive Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued earnings momentum, potentially reinforcing the longer-term growth outlook despite the quarterly estimate miss. TipRanks earnings call summary

Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued earnings momentum, potentially reinforcing the longer-term growth outlook despite the quarterly estimate miss. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed its “equal weight” rating and set a $35 price target, indicating modest potential upside but no strong change in its investment stance. Ticker Report analyst coverage

Stephens reaffirmed its “equal weight” rating and set a $35 price target, indicating modest potential upside but no strong change in its investment stance. Negative Sentiment: Central Bancompany reported quarterly EPS of $0.47, slightly below the $0.48 consensus estimate, although revenue reached $281.72 million. The miss may pressure the shares, particularly given the company’s relatively high earnings valuation. Q2 earnings snapshot

Central Bancompany reported quarterly EPS of $0.47, slightly below the $0.48 consensus estimate, although revenue reached $281.72 million. The miss may pressure the shares, particularly given the company’s relatively high earnings valuation. Negative Sentiment: A separate brokerage survey cited an average price target of $30.25, below the recent share price, suggesting some analysts see limited near-term upside. Brokerage price-target summary

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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